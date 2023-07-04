Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 989.6% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

