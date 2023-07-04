Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Yum China were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

