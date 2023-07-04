Tiaa Fsb Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

