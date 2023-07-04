Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,067 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after buying an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 289,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after buying an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYBT opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $78,168. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

