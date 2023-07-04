Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,072 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,069,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

