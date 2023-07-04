Tiaa Fsb Sells 119 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $83,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

