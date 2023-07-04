Tiaa Fsb Sells 132 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $393.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

