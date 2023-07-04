Tiaa Fsb Sells 143 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sempra were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

