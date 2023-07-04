Tiaa Fsb Sells 15,475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.