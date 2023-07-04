Tiaa Fsb Sells 180 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

