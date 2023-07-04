Tiaa Fsb Sells 476 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 106,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

CHD stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.