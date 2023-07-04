Tiaa Fsb Sells 61 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waters were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $264.77 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

