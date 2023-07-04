Tiaa Fsb Sells 641 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

