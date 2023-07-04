Tiaa Fsb Sells 704 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after buying an additional 788,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

