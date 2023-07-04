Tiaa Fsb Sells 86 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

