Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,037,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 133,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

