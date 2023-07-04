TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

