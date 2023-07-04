Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.