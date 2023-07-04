Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 26,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.