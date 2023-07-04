Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 26,317.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 141,325 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 480,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 323,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

