Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $69,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,048.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $319,358.43.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Daniel Bensen sold 120 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,974.00.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $653.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.98. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

