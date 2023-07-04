Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.21. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

