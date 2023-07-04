Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

