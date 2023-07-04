Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2478 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

