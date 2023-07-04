Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,924,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $236.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.