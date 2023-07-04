Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 141.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $92.31.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

