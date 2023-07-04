Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 534,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

