Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,672,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 456.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 333,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 152,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 104.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.