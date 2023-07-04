Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.