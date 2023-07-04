Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Wix.com worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $101.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

