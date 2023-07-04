WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

