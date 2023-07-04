Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $147.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

