Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

About Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

