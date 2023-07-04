Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,809,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

