Xponance Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

