Xponance Inc. Has $919,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

