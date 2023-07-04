Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 131.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 88,644 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 148.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

