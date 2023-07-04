Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 362.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.