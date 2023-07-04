Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

