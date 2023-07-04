ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

