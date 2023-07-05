111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

111 stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. 111 has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 111 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 111 by 231.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 111 in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

