111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
111 Trading Down 0.4 %
111 stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. 111 has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 111
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.