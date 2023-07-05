12,920 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,556 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

