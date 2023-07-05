153,999 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 153,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Up 1.1 %

PRLB stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.24 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

