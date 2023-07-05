180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,390 shares of company stock valued at $216,483. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

