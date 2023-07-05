180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,390 shares of company stock valued at $216,483. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
