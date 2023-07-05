3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.49

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.08. 3D Systems shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 513,772 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.77.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,926 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 951,922 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

