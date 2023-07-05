52,926 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

CAH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

