56,280 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

