56,825 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

