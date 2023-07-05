57,177 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

