57,510 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.02 and its 200 day moving average is $291.06. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.